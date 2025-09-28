WWE's Jimmy Uso Discusses 'Rocky' Prospects Of Reuniting With His Brother

For the first time in six months, Jimmy and Jey Uso are back together as a tag team, but as Jimmy attests, their reunion has been far from steady. In fact, Jimmy has even compared Jey to Roman Reigns, who once asserted entire control over The Bloodline and has long called for everyone to acknowledge him. Elsewhere, the two have argued over Jey's aggression toward LA Knight, who had tried to help both Usos fend off attacks at the hands of The Vision's Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.

"It's scary because I thought we was ready to rock again, but then obviously, it's rocky," Jimmy told "WWE Raw Recap."

Further elaborating on the reunion between himself and his brother Jey, Jimmy noted that it is always a "blessing" on a familial level. This go-around, however, Jimmy believes he and Jey are not on the same page mentally, with the "Main Event" star possibly being in a different headspace due to losing the WWE World Heavyweight Championship a few months ago.

"I think [the world title] was more stressful than anything. We've been a tag team our whole lives, so it's a new field, it's new water over there for brother," Jimmy said. "Especially when you got the Heavyweight Championship, when you got the big one, they running with you. So I watched him, I went to SmackDown, he went to Raw. I knew deep down I could see it.

"I talk to him, I can hear it. When he's around me, I can feel it, so I already know. It's bittersweet. Honestly, tag team wrestling with me and him heals us. So I think when we're together, we vibrate, it's on. When we're separate, we still on, but man, the spark is a little dim. When it's 'just me Uce,' I know he feels like that when he's out there. I know he's struggling out there. It's a lot of weight on your shoulders."

