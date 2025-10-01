Tony Khan Details Logic Behind Recent AEW Women's World Title Change

There were plenty of happenings at AEW All Out, but the most historic, and shocking, was Kris Statlander defeating Toni Storm, Thekla, and Jamie Hayter to capture the AEW Women's World Championship for the first time in her career. And not only did Statlander shock the world by unseating Storm, who has been the face of AEW's women's division for the last two years, but she became the first woman in AEW history to hold the AEW Women's and AEW TBS Championships.

So what went into giving Statlander this historic achievement? In an interview with "Forbes," AEW owner Tony Khan attempted to explain the logic. Khan indicated that it had less to do with giving fans a surprise victory, and more to do with rewarding Statlander's journey through AEW, which began shortly after the promotion launched and saw her struggle through two series leg injuries to achieve the heights she's reached.

"Kris has been one of AEW's top stars," Khan said. "She has battled through long injuries, come back with a great mindset, and always carried one of the best attitudes in the company. She has shown hard work, talent, and the kind of dedication that earns the respect of fellow wrestlers, the fans, and the people who run AEW.

"Over the past six years, she has done everything possible to put herself in position to win a world title, and I am so happy she did it at All Out. Defeating one of AEW's greatest champions, possibly the greatest in Toni Storm, made the moment even more meaningful. All Out has always been one of our signature events, and this year one of the most special parts of the show was Kris Statlander finally becoming World Champion."