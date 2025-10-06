Tony Khan Talks Keeping AEW Prices 'Family Friendly' As WWE Ticket Costs Rise

Throughout this year, it's no secret that WWE's ticket prices have continued to rise, with a standard seat to most of their weekly shows becoming much more expensive since TKO partnered with the promotion. However, fan outrage reached an all-time high last month when the ticket prices for WrestleMania 42 were revealed, with the cheapest seat being priced at $850, and lower bowl and floor seats costing well above $1,000. Following the announcement, many fans felt that WWE was beginning to out-price families from attending their events, and amongst the chaos, AEW President Tony Khan reassured that his company's ticket prices will remain affordable.

"I think we have really always made it very family friendly from the very first AEW show. It's always been important to have affordable tickets for he fans and we've always kept the entry price very affordable and that's been consistent for AEW from the very beginning ... it's really been over the years for me something that we've always made a point of emphasis and we bring it up time after time throughout the year," Khan explained speaking with "The Sportster." "I do think in professional wrestling AEW is absolutely the best value you get for your tickets ... we've been having a lot of people this past year, really positive feedback from them, saying that the ticket prices for AEW are a big positive point for the company."

Khan continued to explain that setting tickets at a reasonable price has not negatively affected sales, stating that AEW has more gates over a million dollars than ever before this year. Khan stated that All In, All Out, and Forbidden Door all reached that threshold, with each event being some of the biggest gates that the company has ever done in its six-year history.

