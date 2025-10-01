AEW Announces Crossover Comic With DC's Justice League

Over the last six years, AEW's partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery has resulted in a few special episodes of "Dynamite" as well as some light crossover with DC Comics. That collaboration is set to take a significant step forward, with the wrestling promotion announcing a comic book series bringing together the Justice League with AEW talent.

The two-part, 48-page series will be written by Steve Orlando, with art from Travis Mercer and Lucas Meyer. AEW stars advertised to appear include "Hangman" Adam Page, "Timeless" Toni Storm, Mercedes Moné, and many more. As for which DC characters will be involved, the series will feature Batman, Wonder Woman, and Harley Quinn, among others. The story will revolve around the protagonists attempting to recover something called the "Big Galactic Belt" to save the day.

A limited edition preview version of the book will be available to attendees of New York Comic-Con later this month. Tony Khan and AEW stars Jon Moxley, Swerve Strickland, Orange Cassidy, and Willow Nightingale will all be in attendance for a panel and to sign the new book.

As part of the announcement, it was also revealed that AEW will advertise DC's upcoming K.O. event that's set to begin this month. The collaboration will continue through at least AEW Full Gear in November, with DC Comics sponsoring that event.

The comic will be available to purchase at AEW live events and the company's webstore in addition to specialty comic shops around the country. A selection of variant covers will be available that depict AEW wrestlers facing off against different DC characters.