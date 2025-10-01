WWE NXT's Lola Vice Talks Stephanie Vaquer World Title Win, Hispanic Company Takeover

Last month at Wrestlepalooza, Stephanie Vaquer defeated IYO SKY to become the first Latin American to win the Women's World Championship in WWE. Following her major achievement, Vaquer was congratulated by many Latina wrestlers, including "WWE NXT's" Lola Vice, who praised "La Primera" for her hard work and empowerment in a recent interview with "Sports Illustrated."

"Stephanie is someone that worked extremely hard to get to the WWE and she deserves everything she has right now. And on top of that, she's an amazing person. She's very humble and she's helped me a lot in her time being here. When I see her now being a world champion, number one, she deserves it. Number two, she's one of the best wrestlers I've ever seen in my life. But number three, I think it shows that Hispanics are taking over right now."

Vice continued by explaining that she hopes to one day represent the Hispanic community as a champion like Vaquer, sharing that she focuses her motivation in wrestling on inspiring young Hispanic children.

"Young Cuban girls like they don't have an opportunity. They're struggling really bad in Cuba. And for me, every time I step on the show, if I could relate to somebody or a small Hispanic child who sees me and say, 'Mom, I could do it' ... I want young kids to be able to look at me and say, 'Hey, I can make something of my life.'"

Vice revealed that one of her dream opponents is also a Hispanic wrestler, with WWE Hall Of Famer Nikki Bella being on her radar since the two had the opportunity to briefly share the ring at Evolution this past summer. Vice was also proud to be Vaquer's tag team partner at Worlds Collide before the "Dark Angel" made her full transition to the main roster this past June.

