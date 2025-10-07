Cody Rhodes Explains Why Him Leaving WWE To Co-Found AEW Was 'Unheard Of'

Cody Rhodes is indisputably a top five player in pro wrestling today. He's been at the top for a few years now in WWE that it's easy to forget his lengthy and unique journey in the business. From debuting in WWE before he could drink alcohol to being saddled with the Stardust gimmick to leaving and helping create a rival promotion to making an epic return to WWE at WrestleMania 38 to being involved in perhaps the greatest storyline of all time with The Bloodline, Rhodes has had one of the wildest rides in wrestling.

Rhodes was a guest on ESPN's "UnSportsmanLike," where he explained to the hosts why him leaving WWE when he did was unheard of.

"At the time that I left, it was really unheard of. Typically, WWE would cut ties with you, and I was a legacy hire, so I was gonna be there forever, just a little nepo baby. And I'd also done really good work, I was one of the last guys who wrestled Triple H when he was still going, Undertaker when he was still going," Rhodes said. "I was 20 years old when I first got under contract and I was 21 when I debuted on the show. I think it was important for them to know that I wasn't a kid anymore."

"The American Nightmare" went on to explain that his experience leaving WWE was even more unique than others, because he ended up creating a competitor.

"It was even more unheard of to leave and be able to create something and create a little bit of an underground scene, a different flavor ... I had that experience when I went away and I was able to come back far more complete."

Rhodes remains firmly committed to WWE at this stage in his career, commenting on the chances that he could be in Triple H's spot in 10 years.

