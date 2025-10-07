The Miz Reveals Biggest Things That Changed About CM Punk Since Initial WWE Departure

Before CM Punk left AEW, he unexpectedly showed up backstage at a WWE event to the surprise of everyone. Naturally, this set the internet ablaze at the time, and kicked off the rumors that he may end up back in WWE someday. The rumors turned into reality when Punk returned at Survivor Series: War Games.

The Miz was a guest on the "UnLikely" podcast and talked about seeing Punk backstage that night.

"Yeah. I mean, I didn't know what to expect. I remember coming down the stairs and seeing him, and just being like, hey. And I didn't know what to expect. And seeing him come back has been interesting, because I remember when he was at the tail end and it didn't seem like he was a happy person. And now I see him backstage and it's just a different person than I remember."

When asked to elaborate on how Punk has changed, Miz noted that he seems happier than he can ever remember.

"He seems very happy and I wouldn't even say complacent because he's always competitive and always wants to be number one, but he's also in a position where he's teaching a lot. And there's not many of us that have been here for 20 years and have been able to teach and learn and adapt. So, it's cool to see the change and the happiness."

Adding to Punk's happiness is the recent return of his wife, AJ Lee, to WWE and getting to be part of her return match. Since his return, "The Second City Saint" has been an ambassador for the WWE, which would surprise any longtime fan who remembers the days Miz was speaking about in the above quote, when it seemed Punk would never return to the company.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the "UnLikely" podcast and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for transcription.