Former Knockouts Champ Jordynne Grace Comments On WWE NXT Vs. TNA Showdown Match

On Tuesday, October 7, "WWE NXT" and TNA will engage in cross-promotional warfare when the special episode Showdown takes place from the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Although some wrestlers have been loyal to their respective brands throughout their entire career, one performer who's caught in the middle of all the chaos is Jordynne Grace, who became arguably TNA's most popular female star in 2024 and just signed with "WWE NXT" this year. Following this week's episode of "NXT," many fans have questioned which side Grace could lean towards next Tuesday, leading "The Juggernaut" to voice her thoughts on the show on social media.

"I just hope everyone has fun!"

For the Women's "NXT" vs. TNA Survivor Series Match, Jacy Jayne, Jaida Parker, Lola Vice and Sol Ruca will represent the developmental brand against Cassie Lee, Jessie McKay, Kelani Jordan and Mara Sade. Although Grace was lobbying to get herself selected for the match, she would not be chosen by Jordan, the team captain, as she felt the former TNA Knockouts World Champion was too much of a wild card due to her history with both brands and could not be trusted.

Elsewhere on the card, Je'Von Evans, Myles Borne, Ricky Saints and Trick Williams will battle Frankie Kazarian, Leon Slater, Mike Santana and Moose in the "NXT" Vs. TNA Men's Survivor Series Match. Additionally, Ethan Page is set to defend the North American Title against Mustafa Ali, and The Hardys will compete against DarkState in a Winner Takes All Match for the "NXT" and TNA Tag Team Championships.