AEW's Tony Khan Praises Hurt Syndicate, Calls MVP 'An Outstanding Pro Wrestling Mind'

In just one year, The Hurt Syndicate have established themselves as one of All Elite Wrestling's most dominant factions, with a reign as AEW World Tag Team Champions already under their belts. According to AEW President Tony Khan, their greatness doesn't just extend to the ring, but also to the brain of the group's manager, MVP.

"MVP's an outstanding pro wrestling mind," Khan told Jimmy Varsallone. "He's come in and become a top voice in AEW ... I know that, for me, MVP has got to be up there with some of the smartest people, some of the best minds. He's had a great career in the ring as a wrestler. He has great experience, which helps him as one of the top coaches and managers and experts in pro wrestling today. He's got a very inspirational story outside of the ring. and that only enhances his knowledge and his legacy. I love working with MVP. I think he's tremendous and a great representative of South Florida. [He's] the kind of great person we want in AEW."

While he primarily serves as The Hurt Syndicate's manager, MVP still occasionally steps into the ring as well, most recently for a trios match alongside his stablemates Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley at AEW All Out. After being pinned by Ricochet at the pay-per-view, MVP challenged him and Gates of Agony to a rematch on "AEW Dynamite," this time in the form of a Street Fight.

As Khan additionally pointed out in the interview, Lashley, an "outstanding" powerhouse, has yet to be pinned or submitted in an AEW ring. Meanwhile, Benjamin is still "one of the premier bell-to-bell pro wrestlers" even after decades in the industry.

