YouTuber IShowSpeed Nearly Hits RKO Out Of Nowhere On Former WWE Champion Randy Orton

At WWE WrestleMania 40, IShowSpeed went viral after he took an RKO from Randy Orton while dressed as a PRIME bottle. Earlier this week, he attempted to return the favor at the premiere of his new show, "Speed Goes Pro."

Along the event's green carpet, a video clip revealed Orton conversing with fellow WWE stars Drew McIntyre and Sheamus. When Speed, real name Darren Watkins Jr., then tried to sneak up from behind with an RKO out of nowhere, Orton's wife Kim took notice and warned "The Viper." Orton turned around, preventing the YouTube sensation from hitting the move on him, though that didn't stop them from sharing a hug afterward.

.@ishowspeedsui could have hit one of the greatest RKOs outta nowhere and @RandyOrton knows it! 😂 pic.twitter.com/P4gKh7YnTn — WWE (@WWE) October 2, 2025

Orton subsequently thanked Speed for not actually nailing him with an RKO, even though Speed owed him one following WrestleMania 40. "You did a lot of s*** on me. I should have just did it," Speed said as Orton jokingly held up his hands in defense.

Episode one of "Speed Goes Pro" is out now on YouTube, showing Speed working with trainer Clif Marshall, Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner, and 2-time Super Bowl champion Danny Amendola as he prepares for NFL Combine drills and a showdown with NFL legend Tom Brady. Across the series, Speed will train for different sports to see if he can match the skills of legendary professional athletes, including Orton, in those respective sports.

Aside from WrestleMania 40, Speed has already gotten another taste of pro wrestling when he eliminated Otis from the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble with the help of Bron Breakker. His celebration wouldn't last long, however, as Breakker immediately hit him with a spear and dumped the YouTuber out of the ring.