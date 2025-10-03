Jack Perry Details Creative Process, Teases 'A Whole New Experience' After AEW Return
By now, it's common knowledge that Jack Perry is the son of late actor Luke Perry – best known for his roles in "Beverly Hills, 90210" and "Riverdale" — but unlike his father, Jack Perry established himself as a wrestler instead of an actor. Notably, during his run as the "Scapegoat," Perry started cutting promos during vignettes that gained a lot of traction with AEW fans, and during a recent interview with "TVInsider," the former TNT Champion revealed that he's always had an interest in film.
"I went to this film school for an eight-week program," he revealed. "The first time I had almost a year off I wanted to film my own vignettes. I had a lot of ideas I wanted to do. So, I painted part of my garage all black. I filmed this whole thing that was for me to debut for New Japan." Perry explained it allowed him to feel in control creatively as he gave off the vibe he always wanted to give off. "Later, for AEW, I filmed this thing with nine TVs I had to drive all over Los Angeles to find along with all this stuff. It was me and one of my buddies who filmed it," he added.
Jack Perry plans to utilize his experience with vignettes to enhance Jurassic Express going forward
Now that Jack Perry is back in AEW, he's reunited with his former tag team partner, Luchasaurus, and the duo have taken up their Jurassic Express tag team name again. However, now that he's established a more edgy character, Perry admits that the vignettes have now become a part of his gimmick going forward, which he already utilized in Luchasaurus' return. "We just drove my bus with a coffin tied to the back of it down the street with sparks flying all over it. That's some of the most fun stuff I ever get to do," he expressed. "It's cool to me now I've carved out this thing where I can do this stuff."
Perry then looked back at his earlier career with AEW, noting how he didn't think that any of the vignettes he's been making could have fit well together with his character at the time. "That is one thing I'm excited about. I feel we have creative freedom, but also know how to work it a little bit," he said, adding that he's looking forward to adding his new signature to the things Jurassic Express will be doing going forward. "And even now knowing who we are, who I am, and what I like to do, and do well," Perry noted. "I'm looking to bring all this into the mix now and hopefully bring a whole new experience."