Jack Perry Details Creative Process, Teases 'A Whole New Experience' After AEW Return

Now that Jack Perry is back in AEW, he's reunited with his former tag team partner, Luchasaurus, and the duo have taken up their Jurassic Express tag team name again. However, now that he's established a more edgy character, Perry admits that the vignettes have now become a part of his gimmick going forward, which he already utilized in Luchasaurus' return. "We just drove my bus with a coffin tied to the back of it down the street with sparks flying all over it. That's some of the most fun stuff I ever get to do," he expressed. "It's cool to me now I've carved out this thing where I can do this stuff."

Perry then looked back at his earlier career with AEW, noting how he didn't think that any of the vignettes he's been making could have fit well together with his character at the time. "That is one thing I'm excited about. I feel we have creative freedom, but also know how to work it a little bit," he said, adding that he's looking forward to adding his new signature to the things Jurassic Express will be doing going forward. "And even now knowing who we are, who I am, and what I like to do, and do well," Perry noted. "I'm looking to bring all this into the mix now and hopefully bring a whole new experience."