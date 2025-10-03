Matt Hardy: Jeff & I 'Don't Feel Like We Got The Opportunities We Should Have' In AEW

It's been just over a year since Matt and Jeff Hardy returned to TNA following their stint with AEW, and during a recent interview with the "I Love Wrestling Podcast," the brothers reflected on their time in the Jacksonville-based promotion, and commented on being proud of their recent run in TNA.

Although The Hardys celebrated many victories in AEW, Matt felt they weren't utilized well enough during their time with the company, and believes that TNA gave them the chance to prove they were still valuable by capturing the TNA World Tag Team Titles at Bound For Glory 2024.

"We don't feel like we got the opportunities we should have got, especially towards the end. And we just wanted to prove to ourselves that we were still very valuable and I think that match proved how much value we had. The whole resurgence of TNA and the partnership with WWE and everything else. I mean, TNA's got a lot of great things going on right now."

Jeff then expressed his gratitude for TNA, stating that he was going through a rough patch in his life a few years ago, and feels that winning the titles with Matt was a moment of redemption for him.

"In my personal life, almost burning everything down in 2022 and ending everything. To win the titles again and to have that moment and that feeling with my brother was like, okay, I've rebuilt again, not to burn it down. So, that was a great feeling as well."

Jeff continued by revealing that the insane cable ladder spot he performed at Slammiversary earlier this year was a move he'd been wanting to try since TLC 2 at WrestleMania 17, and was thrilled TNA was able to make it happen.

