Kevin Nash Questions Having Two 'Mentally Unstable Women' On WWE Raw

AJ Lee is officially back in WWE, having wrestled her return match at Wrestlepalooza last month. So far, the reception to Lee's return has been largely positive, but WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash has foreseen a potential problem if she stays on the "WWE Raw" roster, as revealed on a recent "Kliq This."

"You have her still playing the kind of 'I'm semi-crazy' character, correct?" Nash said. "And you have Bayley kind of playing the semi-crazy character, also. So now we have two mentally unstable women on the same show. That's good? There's no mentally unstable men on the show."

During her initial run in WWE, Lee was portrayed as an emotional and unpredictable character. Writing in her book after wrapping up with WWE, Lee discussed being diagnosed with bi-polar disorder and the effect it's had on her life, and she's since incorporated some of that into her current WWE run by pushing the benefits of therapy during a promo.

Bayley recently made her own return to WWE following a much shorter absence than Lee. As teased on social media, Bayley seems to be introducing a split-personality character, torn between her "Hugger" and "Role Model" personas. According to Nash, there are too many similarities between how Bayley and Lee are being portrayed.

While Lee hasn't appeared on WWE TV since Wrestlepalooza, Bayley had matches on both the September 22 and September 29 episodes of "Raw," picking up a win against Roxanne Perez before losing to Raquel Rodriguez. Lee's husband, CM Punk, is advertised to appear on Monday's episode of "Raw," but there's no word yet on if he'll be joined by Lee.

