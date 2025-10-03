Nic Nemeth Unpacks Implications From Andrade's AEW Return, Attack On Kenny Omega

As All Elite Wrestling marked its six-year anniversary of "AEW Dynamite" on Wednesday, Andrade marked his official return to the company by attacking former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and aligning himself with the ever-growing The Don Callis Family. On "Busted Open Radio," TNA star Nic Nemeth weighed in on what Andrade's actions could potentially mean for his immediate future in AEW.

"[The Don Callis Family] is a big ass group, so it's easy to get lost," Nemeth said. "It's like an NWO when you saw that picture on the stage. But if you can get one or two or three people in serious positions, and by the way, Andrade didn't just do the lights on, lights off, he did lights on, lights off during Kenny Omega and beat his ass. That could say right away, if you're not sure where we're going booking wise, it might be going right to Kenny Omega, our guy on the show here.

"That goes to show that either he's ready to go and we're going for it this time, or at least on that opening initial feud coming back, hey, it's you and Kenny and we'll see what happens. That's a really big deal. That's saying, hey, we're going somewhere with this guy."

In AEW, Omega is a Grand Slam Champion, having previously held the International, Tag Team, Trios, and World Championships. On this week's "Dynamite," he, Brody King, and Bandido defeated The Young Bucks and The Don Callis Family's Josh Alexander in trios action. Afterward, Omega delivered a heartfelt promo centered on his journey through the first six years of AEW. When he signaled the end of his dialogue, the venue lights then flickered off and on, revealing Andrade under a black hood. Andrade left WWE for the second time last month after reportedly failing the WWE Wellness Policy multiple times.

