Former WWE Rival Reportedly Serving As Dominik Mysterio's First AAA Title Challenger

Dominik Mysterio made history at the Worlds Collide Premium Live Event on September 12 by becoming the first man to hold a WWE and AAA championship simultaneously. Mysterio defeated El Hijo del Vikingo to become the new AAA Mega Champion, a title that now joins the WWE Intercontinental Championship around the waist of "Dirty Dom." Having already defended WWE strap against the likes of AJ Styles, Penta, and Rusev, Mysterio now has a challenger for his newly won AAA crown.

According to Dave Meltzer in the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the upcoming Heroes Immortales event on October 25 will be headlined by Mysterio defending the AAA Mega Championship against an old foe of his, Dragon Lee. During the most recent AAA event held on September 27, Lee defeated Vikingo and El Grande Americano to become the number one contender to Mysterio's title. Lee and Mysterio know each other very well as they feuded over the WWE NXT North American Championship back in 2023, with both men trading the title back-and-forth.

On top of Mysterio's match with Lee, Heroes Immortales will see The Wyatt Sicks defend the AAA Tag Team Championships against the team of Pagano and Psycho Clown, a match that Meltzer can see El Ojo, the team name for El Mesias and Mecha Wolf, being added to as they got involved in a recent post-match angle involving the two teams. Also, Flammer will defend her AAA Reina de Reinas Championship in a three-way match against Natalya and Faby Apache. The show itself has always been a tribute show to the AAA founder Antonio Pena, who passed away in 2006, but Meltzer can see this tradition being dropped by WWE in the next few years, despite keeping Marisela Pena (Antonio's sister) and Dorian Roldan (Antonio's nephew) on TV as of late.