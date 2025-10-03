Bully Ray: This Talent Could Be Star Of WWE Drama Between IYO, Rhea & Kabuki Warriors

The drama between former Women's World Champion IYO SKY and challenger-turned-friend Rhea Ripley, and the Kabuki Warriors' Asuka and Kairi Sane came to a head on "WWE Raw" on Monday when Asuka hit SKY with the blue mist, causing Ripley to attack the tag team to further defend her friend. Throughout "Raw," Sane kept begging SKY to apologize to Asuka backstage so they could be a "family" once again. Sane is the character in the story who WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray said on "Busted Open Radio" he feels could come out of this a star.

"I'm liking this story. It's a good little soap opera," he said. "Obviously, Rhea included, too. Asuka is playing her part very, very well. Kairi [is] doing a great job. Kairi could be the shining star in this whole thing. Kairi, she could be the Jey Uso of this story. The breakout star of this story. IYO? It felt wishy-washy."

Sane has been torn between Asuka and SKY over the last few weeks and has been as nonconfrontation as possible with Ripley, unless instructed to take her out by Asuka. She tried her best to get SKY to reunite with them, but in the end, SKY, still covered in blue ink, told Ripley they were going to face off against the Kabuki Warriors at Crown Jewel. Bully Ray said he'd love to see Sane become the "merciless killer"

"I would love to see her become some bloodthirsty yazuka no heart, just destroy everybody, where even Asuka is looking at her just going, 'What did you turn into?'" he said. "To the point now where Kairi is even bearing down on Asuka."

