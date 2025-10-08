Jack Perry Opens Up About AEW Helping Him Get Through His Father's Death In 2019

2019 was a pivotal year for "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry both professionally and personally. On the professional front, Jack was one of the first people to sign for All Elite Wrestling and was immediately positioned as one of the brightest young stars the company had to offer. However, he was going through a very dark time on a personal level as his father, acclaimed actor Luke Perry, suffered two strokes and tragically passed away on March 4 at the age of 52. Luke never got to see his son wrestle on national television, but he can take solace in that Jack revealed in a recent interview with TVInsider that AEW helped him through such a turbulent time in his life.

"I felt very lucky I had something I could pour my entire self into. I was already obsessed with wrestling before that happened, but when it happened, it was right at the same time AEW was taking off. It was like my childhood dream was coming true. It just gave me something I could escape into and at all times work towards being better at. Whether that was wrestling or just being in the gym, it gave me a place I could go and occupy my mind with. I felt very grateful for that because not a lot of people have that. It ended up being a very good support system as well. I had some friends already and met some of the best friends I have now. I just feel it was a real positive thing for me, especially during that time of my life."

Jack noted that signing for AEW and having his dad pass away was the best and worst thing to ever happen to him taking place at the same time, but that he is grateful to all the people who supported him during AEW's formative days, and he is excited to see what the future has in store for him.



