Earlier this month, Luke Perry, the father of AEW's Jungle Boy (Jack Perry) passed away at the age of 52. Perry suffered a massive stroke and would later pass at St. Joseph's Hospital in Burbank, California, surrounded by his family.

Perry's cause of death confirms he died of a stroke, specifically called an "ischemic cerebrovascular accident." An ischemic stroke is considered the most common and occurs when a blood clot blocks a blood vessel, preventing blood and oxygen from getting to a portion of the brain.

There were no other underlying issues that contributed to his passing. He was laid to rest in Dickson, Tennessee where he owned a farm and lived part-time since 1994.

Last week, Jack Perry remembered his father:

"He was a lot of things to a lot of people. To me, he was always Dad. He loved supported me in everything, and inspired me to be the best that I could possibly be. I've learned so much from you, and my heart is broken thinking about everything you won't be here for. I'll miss you every day that I walk this earth. I'll do whatever I can to carry on your legacy and make you proud. I love you Dad."