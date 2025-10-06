WWE Champion Cody Rhodes Discusses Filming Street Fighter Movie

WWE stars Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns are set to appear in next year's "Street Fighter," a movie adaptation of the long-running fighting game series. Both men finished shooting and have returned to WWE, and Rhodes discussed his time on set during an interview on "The Pat McAfee Show." Rhodes teased bringing some of Guile's famous moves to life and commented on whether he did his own stunts for the role.

"I was adamant that anything that's a stunt, I want to do it," Rhodes stated. "If that requires me being on these wires, I want to do it. If you put another guy in the corner who I know is gonna do the shot after, I still want a shot at it."

The WWE star confirmed that he was given at least one attempt at most of his stunts in the movie, but there was a professional stunt crew on-hand to film extra takes, making sure they got everything they needed. Rhodes isn't sure which of his takes might make the cut, if any, but he's eager to let fans see what he and the other actors have been up to.

"Noah [Centineo], Callina [Liang], and [Andrew] Koji, who are the three leads, [are] unbelievably good actors, who are taking it so dead serious and are there to work every day," Rhodes continued. "Then you've got me and 50 Cent and Andrew Schultz and Roman. We were able to play."

Rhodes teased that his take on Guile isn't a straightforward soldier, but he didn't offer much detail on what fans can expect to see. "Street Fighter" is just over a year away from its scheduled release date, with a synopsis indicating that the plot centers around Chun-Lu recruiting Ryu and Ken Masters for a fighting tournament.

