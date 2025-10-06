WWE HOFer Eric Bischoff Discusses Aborted Plans For Hulk Hogan Movie

WWE legend Hulk Hogan had a career and life that would be prime for a biopic, and for a while, it seemed like Chris Hemsworth would have portrayed the Hulkster before the movie ultimately fell through. Hogan spent a lot of time with Eric Bischoff in his final year, and in a recent episode of his "83 Weeks" podcast, Bischoff set the record straight about what went wrong with the aforementioned biopic, based on conversations he had with the late legend, and whether there might ever be a Hulk Hogan movie.

According to Bischoff, Todd Philips and Scott Silver were very interested in making a movie about the Hulkster's life, and the pitch was easy to get them on board. "Hulk loved the script. I mean, loved it! Scott Silver told me it was the best script he had ever written at that point," Bischoff said, adding that Philips was excited to make the movie too, but things changed once COVID hit the world. "That put everything behind two years... While we're stopped down because of COVID, the clock is ticking because of Hulk's deal. Netflix wrote a sizable deal for the option for his rights. That option was a two-year option."

Bischoff then claimed that the delay ended up causing the deal to expire and that Netflix missed extending the deal with Hogan by 12 hours. "Hulk changed his mind, and the reason — I found out subsequently, actually recently — was Hulk really wanted to, not only reengage or further engage, but to maintain a long-term relationship with WWE," Bischoff added. "That was what was in his best interest and the best interest of his brand, in his opinion."