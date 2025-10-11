Cody Rhodes Remembers WWE HOFer's Pre-Raw Speech Before Netflix Debut

Cody Rhodes recently shared a behind-the-scenes story about The Undertaker giving the WWE roster an inspiring talk before the debut of "Raw" on Netflix. During an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," Rhodes described how meaningful the moment was for both veterans and newer superstars.

"I think the last time we had somebody talk to the whole group was Undertaker talking about Netflix "Raw," and just what that meant," Rhodes said. "It was really great because some of the younger guys might not realize who The Undertaker was as an in-ring performer. For him to explain how big of a deal this was — that this was happening — that was one where you wanted to run through a brick wall."

According to Rhodes, the Hall of Famer's speech helped the locker room understand the historic shift WWE was making by moving its flagship show to the streaming platform. For younger wrestlers who didn't grow up watching The Undertaker, it was a rare moment to hear from one of the company's most respected legends.

Rhodes also mentioned that other influential figures in WWE, like Paul Heyman, tend to motivate people in quieter ways.

"The other guys who will do it are more subtle. It's not a pep talk," Rhodes explained. "It's more of a pull-you-aside and hit-you-with-something moment, like Mr. Heyman. He doesn't take me as one of his guys — I'm usually fighting his guys — but when he says something, it matters."

Rhodes also discussed filming the upcoming Street Fighter live action film, directed by Kitao Sakurai.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Pat McAfee Show" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for transcription.