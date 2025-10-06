Dave Meltzer Says WWE Has Special Plans In Store For One Lucky Fan

Over the past year, WWE's ticket sales have continued to impress, with its weekly television shows selling anywhere between 8,000-12,000 seats per event. Ticket sales have been so strong that WWE is on track to sell one million tickets over the course of the entire year, and according to Dave Meltzer in a recent edition of the "Wrestling Observer Radio," there will be an unknown reward for the fan who purchases the one millionth seat.

"They're going to do a million paid cause they're actually doing a thing where it's probably going to come first or second week of December, but the person who buys the one million ticket, they're going to like do this big thing ... you've got to run multiple times a week and hit 10,000 for one of those shows every single week to get that kind of a number."

Despite WWE still performing well when it comes to ticket sales, fan outrage ensued last month when the prices for WrestleMania 42 were revealed, with the cheapest ticket being priced at $850. For the lower bowl, seats are currently set anywhere between $1000-$1500, with floor tickets being $2000 or more. At this time, it's unknown if WWE will alter its ticket prices for the event, but following the news, AEW President Tony Khan assured wrestling fans that his company would keep its prices family friendly, stating that he's always strived for his shows to be affordable.

