Tommy Dreamer Calls This AEW Star The Best Main-Event Wrestler Of His Era

There's many thoughts one could have about the opening match to "AEW Dynamite's" 6th Anniversary episode last week, which saw Kenny Omega and Brodido defeat Josh Alexander and the Young Bucks. For Tommy Dreamer, the prevailing thought about the match was that, even after all these years, Omega remains really, really good.

That wasn't all Dreamer thought of course, as he raved about the Bucks, Brodido, and especially Alexander, his former TNA co-worker, during a review of "Dynamite" last week on "Busted Open After Dark." In fact, Dreamer liked the match so much that he compared it to what made AEW stand out so much when the promotion opened its doors in 2019. But even still, he signaled out Omega, who Dreamer continues to hold in high regard even later in Omega's career.

"It really did remind me of what I fell in love with, and what I think the industry fell in love with AEW, was being something different, besides the Young Bucks being renegades and like literally giving the middle finger to everybody else in the industry, in the sense of 'We're doing this our way,'" Dreamer said. "And Kenny Omega still being, like, the best main event wrestler of his generation, of his era, and being so, so different, and just being everything Kenny Omega.

"You know, we fell in love with Kenny from New Japan, we follow him to AEW, and [he] just goes out there and crushes it, all the time. Kenny is a much different person than he was when he first came out, also suffered some injuries. I'm happy that Kenny is feeling better and doing better, and that we still have Kenny Omega, because a couple of times, he said it was touch and go for him, that he...may not wrestle again, or that he's also just looking at survival."

