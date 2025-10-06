Former WWE Stars The Good Brothers Announced For NWA's Samhain 3

Since being let go by WWE for a second time in February of this year, the Good Brothers, Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows, have been occupying their time with appearances on the independent circuit, all while throwing in a US appearance in New Japan Pro Wrestling and multiple matches with Scott D'Amore's Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling. And while it seems like the duo will be continuing their wandering ways, they'll be doing so by adding another well known US promotion to the mix.

In a press release unveiled earlier on Monday, the National Wrestling Alliance announced that Gallows and Anderson would be appearing at NWA's Samhain 3 event, taking place on October 17 in Atlanta, Georgia. No opponent was announced for the duo, but it didn't stop Gallows and Anderson from sending in a promo on Instagram, announcing they were "taking over," and setting their sights on the NWA World Tag Team Championships, currently held by The Immortals, Odinson and Kratos.

Amazingly, Samhain 3 will be the first time Gallows and Anderson have ever teamed together in an NWA ring, though Anderson had previously held the NWA World Tag Team Championships with Joey Ryan back in 2007/2008. Both Gallows and Anderson have also worked for the NWA as individuals in the past, with Gallows winning the NWA Southern Tag Team Championships with Iceberg in 2015. Anderson also held two championships for NWA adjacent promotions earlier in his career, including the NWA British Commonwealth Championship in 2006, and the NWA Heartland States Heavyweight Championship from November 2006 to September 2007.