Bret Hart Says He Owes A Lot To These Late WWE Hall Of Famers

Bret Hart is one of the most respected professional wrestlers of all time, and widely considered to be one of the greatest to ever lace up a pair of boots. He has influenced many of today's top stars, but "The Hitman" wouldn't have reached the heights that he did had it not been for the people he worked with during his prime. During a recent live interview in Germany, Hart revealed that he was cautious when Vince McMahon told him that he would be getting a big singles push at the start of the 1990s, but was put at ease when he realized who he would be working with.

I got put with Mr. Perfect and that was the start of it. Everything started with the wrestlers who loved working with me like Mr. Perfect, Roddy Piper, and certain guys who wanted to help me prove to the office that I could be a big star. I owe a lot to Mr. Perfect. He was the first guy to go in there and show everybody how good I was. Curt was one of my favorite guys to wrestle. He was the first guy to step up and make me. Roddy Piper was the second. When I look back on my career and the wrestling industry, I look back at what Roddy and Mr. Perfect did for me."

While Hart credits Mr. Perfect and Roddy Piper as two guys who helped make him who he ended up becoming, he made sure to call out two men who he felt never gave back to the business. Those men were fellow WWE Hall of Famers Jake "The Snake" Roberts and Hulk Hogan, the latter of whom Hart claimed would rather see any company he worked for sink than try and make the next big star.

Please credit the original source when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.