WWE HOFer Bret Hart Says He Was 'Bulls****er' Hulk Hogan's Enemy From This Point

Bret Hart has discussed with disappointment and anger at how Hulk Hogan didn't congratulate him after he won the world title in WWE.

Hart recently appeared on "The Masked Man Show," where he expressed frustration at not being acknowledged by Hogan after winning the WWE Championship from Ric Flair in 1992.

"I always thought the day I won the belt, Hulk Hogan would come up and pat me on the back and tell me how glad he was that I was the guy that they picked to pull the sword out of the stone for him. And, you know, unfortunately, that's not how it was. The second I won the belt, I was the enemy," said Hart. "I had what he wanted and we were never really friends ever again, but it had nothing to do with anything to do with me."

Hart further went on to state that he had a good relationship with Hogan when they were starting out, but compared him to a school bullshi**er.

"Sometimes you get a kick out of kids that are like that, but I think Hulk Hogan was a bullshitter. I mean, I think he was a great guy and a great star and a great, you know, I got along really good with Hulk for years," he said.

"The Hitman" claimed that he helped Hogan in the latter's early years in wrestling, saying that all Hogan knew in the ring was a bearhug. However, Hart said that he was happy to help Hogan and wrestled in the undercards that Hogan main-evented, reiterating how he was a good friend of his and had respect for him.