WWE HOFer Bret Hart Says He Was 'Bulls****er' Hulk Hogan's Enemy From This Point
Bret Hart has discussed with disappointment and anger at how Hulk Hogan didn't congratulate him after he won the world title in WWE.
Hart recently appeared on "The Masked Man Show," where he expressed frustration at not being acknowledged by Hogan after winning the WWE Championship from Ric Flair in 1992.
"I always thought the day I won the belt, Hulk Hogan would come up and pat me on the back and tell me how glad he was that I was the guy that they picked to pull the sword out of the stone for him. And, you know, unfortunately, that's not how it was. The second I won the belt, I was the enemy," said Hart. "I had what he wanted and we were never really friends ever again, but it had nothing to do with anything to do with me."
Hart further went on to state that he had a good relationship with Hogan when they were starting out, but compared him to a school bullshi**er.
"Sometimes you get a kick out of kids that are like that, but I think Hulk Hogan was a bullshitter. I mean, I think he was a great guy and a great star and a great, you know, I got along really good with Hulk for years," he said.
"The Hitman" claimed that he helped Hogan in the latter's early years in wrestling, saying that all Hogan knew in the ring was a bearhug. However, Hart said that he was happy to help Hogan and wrestled in the undercards that Hogan main-evented, reiterating how he was a good friend of his and had respect for him.
Hart on Hogan being a roadblock in WCW
Bret Hart is still unsure why Hulk Hogan tried to impede him and not work with him in WWE, while he was also angry at him for using his power to leave him out in WCW.
"And, you know, I just thought I always will shake my head, and wonder what it was, why he was such a roadblock for me. Like, he wouldn't do anything for me," claimed Hart. "And he made sure — and I know this to be a fact — but he made sure that like when I was in WCW, he made sure that they didn't do anything with me. Like, [Hogan said] 'Don't do anything with him. Just leave him.' I'm sitting on the bench in the dressing room."
Hart said that WCW would fly him first class and put him up in luxury hotels, but when he would arrive at the arena, Eric Bischoff and co. would tell him to go home as they didn't have anything for him. The WWE Hall of Famer took a shot at Bischoff and called the former WCW President a "moron."
"They were a stupid bunch of idiots. Eric Bischoff. He was an absolute moron. I can't say anything about WCW, how stupid they were. They were the bunch of dumbest idiots I ever had any involvement with," Hart said harshly.
Hart had previously claimed that Hogan and Bischoff were primarily responsible for the demise of WCW, while he has also said that he wished he had stayed in WWE in 1997 and now switched to WCW.