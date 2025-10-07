Matt Hardy Opens Up About 'Wild' Experience On Kai Cenat's Twitch Stream

Last week, TNA performers Matt and Jeff Hardy made a surprising appearance on the marathon Twitch stream of former WWE Royal Rumble guest Kai Cenat, sitting down for a live conversation with the social media star. Looking back on the moment during "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," Matt explained that it came together through Cenat's manager, who reached out in August about having the two brothers as guests.

"It was wild," Hardy said. "I had no idea how big this guy was. ... He did a sleepover with Kevin Hart the night after us, so it was the Hardy boys, [then] he had Kevin Hart on, then LeBron [James] was on and shaved his head."

Hardy revealed that Cenat's manager told him that Matt and Jeff were among the first names Cenat suggested as guests for his month-long Mafiathon stream, with Oprah Winfrey and Barack Obama as his other choices. Additionally, Matt described an intensive security process for getting into Cenat's home, comparing it to visiting the White House.

"We got in there and he said, 'I don't think you guys know, man. ... You guys are cultural icons,'" Hardy continued. "It's pretty cool, the crossover audience that we have built over these decades of being pro wrestlers."

The Hardys appeared on the stream late at night and, after having to deal with a three-hour time difference, Matt said that Jeff was absolutely exhausted during their time onscreen. Still, he stated they both had a great time and were able to fly from California up to Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, for their next TNA show.

