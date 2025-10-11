CM Punk Reveals How 'Iconic' WWE Theme Song Came About In Spite Of Vince McMahon

The list of iconic theme tunes in professional wrestling has no bounds, from Randy Orton's "Voices," to Adam Copeland's "Metalingus" by Alter Bridge that he took from WWE to AEW. Another top star whose theme song gets crowds up off their feet is CM Punk's "Cult of Personality," by Living Color, who even played the "Second City Saint" to the ring at WrestleMania 41. Punk didn't always have the song, however, and he previously used "This Fire Burns" by Killswitch Engage at the beginning of his WWE career. When answering fan questions during a GQ interview, Punk explained just why he wouldn't bring back his original theme, as he initially thought he would have to fight to get it.

"'Cult of Personality' is iconic. 'This Fire Burns' is also iconic, but come on, we're talking about Living Color. Vernon Reid," Punk explained. "This song's been with me since 1989 when it came out and I was on a little league team, the Indians. I knew it was time to make 'Cult of Personality' my official theme song in WWE when I was renegotiating my contract and I knew how much Vince McMahon hated to pay for licensed music. I said, 'Guess what, pal? The only way I'm re-signing is if I get this song.' I thought he was going to say 'no' and I was going to peace out and go on vacation, and he said 'yes,' and now here I am."

Prior to Punk's return to the wrestling world when he debuted in AEW in August 2021, eagle-eyed fans noticed that Living Color started following AEW on social media. "The Straight Edge Superstar" started using the song in July 2011.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit GQ and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.