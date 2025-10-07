Matt Hardy Details Approach To Showdown Match With DarkState For WWE NXT Tag Titles

In a matter of hours, stars from "WWE NXT" and TNA Wrestling will collide at Showdown, a television special emanating from the WWE Performance Center. One match will pit TNA Tag Team Champions The Hardy Boyz against NXT Tag Team Champions Dion Lennox and Osiris Griffin of DarkState, with the victors walking out with both sets of titles. On "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," Matt Hardy explained how he and his brother Jeff are approaching this Winner Takes All bout.

"I think for both myself and Jeff, we're just going to go in here and we're going to work smart," Matt said. "We're going to tell a story that is not overly complicated. I think at the end of the day, that story is that we have to overcome these big badass dudes to continue to grow our legacy, to continue to be considered the greatest of all time. That's kind of like what we're on this mission to do right now. I feel good about it. I think when it's all said and done, it will be good."

"I also consider it a great compliment that Shawn [Michaels] would trust us to step in the ring with these guys," he continued. "Our goal is to go out there and just make magic happen."

Looking past Showdown, Matt and Jeff are currently slated to defend the TNA Tag Team Championships against Bully Ray and D-Von Dudley in a Tables match at TNA Bound For Glory on October 12. Given the implications of the preceding Winner Takes All Match, both Bully and D-Von will be in attendance at Showdown to watch the cross-promotional action unfold. DarkState claimed the NXT Tag Team Championships by defeating Hank and Tank at "NXT" Heatwave. Matt and Jeff began their latest TNA tag title reign at Slammiversary 2025.

