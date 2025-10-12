Why Former WWE Star Was Surprised It Took So Long For Police To Arrest Raja Jackson

In August this year, viral footage was shared across social media showing MMA fighter, Raja Jackson – son of UFC legend "Rampage Jackson – brutally attacking a wrestler, later identified as indie wrestler Syko Stu, in the ring and continuing to pummel him long after he was clearly knocked out. Since then, Jackson has been arrested, and former WWE wrestler and lawyer David Otunga has reacted to the news and shared what options Jackson has now.

"I wasn't surprised that this happened, I just was surprised that it took so long!" Otunga said during an appearance on the "Something To Wrestle" podcast with JBL, adding that Jackson was only arrested after 26 days. "The amount of people that were speculating why that was – myself included – I feel like the police had a hard time figuring out what exactly happened here. Was this a work, was this a shoot?" Otunga further emphasized that the usage of wrestling terms like "receipt" during the clip likely made it difficult for investigators to properly file it as a crime.

"If you watched the video and you saw what happened, you know there was a crime!" he noted, however. "So, I think it was more them trying to figure out what the exact crime was." Otunga further expressed that he believes Jackson got the correct charge, and noted that attempted murder is more difficult to prove than the felony Jackson was charged with. "I think it's in Raja's best interest to try and get a plea deal, because his stream and his video? This is damning evidence. (...) I think that is gonna be a slam dunk for prosecutors."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Something To Wrestle" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.