Jurassic Express Facing Former AEW Tag Champions In Big Money Match

Following their big reunion at the AEW All Out pay-per-view on September 20, the Jurassic Express will wrestle their first pay-per-view match in over three years on October 18 at AEW WrestleDream, and there is a big cash prize on the line for the winners.

Following their first match as a team since 2022, Jack Perry and Luchasaurus were viciously attacked by The Young Bucks, who wanted to revenge on the Jurassic Express for getting the better of them at All Out and on the sixth anniversary edition of "AEW Dynamite." After beating Perry and Luchasaurus down, Nick Jackson took to the microphone to issue a challenge for a tag team match at WrestleDream, which was confirmed later on in the night. However, the match will have the added stipulation of having $500,000 on the line, which will naturally give The Young Bucks some added motivation given their recent financial troubles.

Ever since they lost their Executive Vice-President titles at AEW All In Texas, Matt and Nick Jackson have been ridiculed by everyone in AEW. With that said, the former AEW Tag Team Champions looked to have turned their fortunes around on the September 10 episode of "Dynamite" when they teamed up with the Death Riders to win $500,000 by beating Brodido and The Opps. However, Nick's love of casinos and reckless spending put The Young Bucks back to $0, so much so that they were actually looking for a money match during the Title Tuesday episode of "Dynamite."

WrestleDream won't be the first time that The Young Bucks and the Jurassic Express have met on an AEW pay-per-view. The two teams originally met at the 2020 All Out pay-per-view where Matt and Nick Jackson picked up the win. Over one year later, Perry and Luchasaurus teamed up with Christian Cage to defeat The Bucks and Adam Cole in a Falls Count Anywhere match at Full Gear 2021, and after winning the AEW Tag Team Championships at the beginning of 2022, Perry and Luchasaurus defeated The Young Bucks and reDRagon in a three-way match at Revolution 2022.