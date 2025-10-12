Former WWE US Champ Riddle Remembers Meeting John Cena

Matt Riddle then claimed the argument went on for quite a bit, with both men becoming slightly heated by the exchange. "I was like 'Dude! I'm just a cool, laid-back kind of guy!' and he's like 'I get it. The King of Bros is a cool, laid-back kind of guy.'" He added, noting that the roster members around them were confused by the exchange but he again bumped into John Cena before he was about to wrestle Bishop Dyer. "Before his music he goes: 'Hey, Riddle? I'm going to go out there and be a cool, laid-back – and he ran out there did this match," he recalled, expressing that he wasn't sure if Cena was messing with him or not.

"And then, years later, he came back to WWE and we had that solo promo in the ring and he was like 'I want to say that I understand what, like, the King of Bros is.' Bro!" Riddle added, recognizing that Cena never forgot about their conversation. "Dude, he brings it back! He's a GOAT!" Riddle then briefly gave his opinion on Cena's farewell tour. "Yeah, which, I mean we've seen that before [Brock Lesnar beating Cena]. I would rather had a 50-50 match, even if it was eight minutes, whatever, you know?"

In the past, Riddle was open to someday facing Cena in the ring, however, considering that he's no longer with WWE and the "Champ" is officially retiring by the end of the year, this will likely never happen.

