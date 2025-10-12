Bryan Danielson Contrasts WWE & AEW Products In-Ring, Differences In Characters

Bryan Danielson has discussed why he feels AEW's style of wrestling is more exciting than WWE's, and how wrestlers can bring their true selves to the characters they portray on screen.

Danielson has seen up close how AEW and WWE function, and seems to be a fan of how Tony Khan and co. run their promotion. In an interview with "Fightful," he noted the major differences between AEW and WWE, particularly their wrestling styles.

"I would say, WWE tends to be informed more by drama and outside-of-the-ring action. In AEW, you get more actual in-ring wrestling. The wrestling that you see is more action-packed, it's hard-hitting, it's more high-flying. I would say it's a more exciting style of wrestling," he said. "But I'm not going to take anything away from the guys in WWE. Some of the guys do that, or, you know, that sort of thing, but that's not what they're going for."

Danielson listed another differentiation between WWE and AEW, claiming that a wrestler's character in AEW is closer to what they are like in real life.

"One of the things that I like about AEW, and that I loved working there, is that the characters you see on TV are closer to people in real life. Not quite as cartoony. They have a little bit more nuance, you know, when they do things. And, you have to say, there are always going to be exceptions in both companies," he added.

The former AEW World Champion believes AEW stars have the opportunity to portray characters that reflect who they are and what they want to showcase on screen, thanks largely to how AEW President Tony Khan runs the promotion. Danielson, who has praised AEW in the past, had called the promotion and the wrestlers the "good guys of professional wrestling."