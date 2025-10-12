WWE Star CM Punk Details How His Approach To Creative Has Changed Over Time

CM Punk has time and again reiterated how WWE is a different place from the one he left over a decade ago, and he has explained how he, too, has changed, especially in terms of his creative approach.

Punk had previously attributed his return to WWE to timing, and he may also deserve some credit for the personal growth he's undergone. While speaking on "Pardon My Take," Punk was asked if he has a hands-on approach towards his storylines. The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion conceded that he now accepts and listens to the opinions of others and sees the "magic" of running with the ideas of others.

"I think there's a little bit of magic that can happen because, to me, there are a lot of great minds I work with. There's a lot of people who have more experience than me, and maybe back in the day I would say, 'No, I know what to do.' And you know, now I'm more ... I guess I'm just kind of chill now," Punk explained candidly. "Whereas before it was more rebellious, now there's, to me, a magic about maybe taking something that you didn't see or didn't think of, somebody else's idea, and going, 'Oh, you know what? Yeah, okay, I can do that with this. And hey, what if we did this.'"

Punk's peer and former rival, John Cena, recently claimed that he doesn't pick who he faces, even in his retirement tour. Punk is of the same mindset, admitting that he has ideas for other stars than for his own storylines.

"I don't really pitch things, and I've taken a page out of Cena's book — they deal them, I play them, you know. I have ideas and suggestions, and more often than not, it's for other people, not for me, you know. I just kind of roll with it," Punk added.

It hasn't been all smooth sailing creatively for him, as he revealed that he has had differences with Triple H during his current run, but has been able to resolve them amicably.