Bully Ray: This WWE Star Is As Close To Stone Cold Steve Austin As You Can Get Today

Today's WWE roster is filled with an abundance of talent, but there are still only a select few who have cultivated a strong emotional connection with the audience. Asked on "Busted Open Radio" to comment on an apparent lack of such an attachment for Seth Rollins, Bully Ray explained why wrestlers like CM Punk have had more success.

"Punk is the consummate rebel," Bully said. "Punk is as close to 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin today as we can get."

Similarly, Bully stated that Cody Rhodes won the respect of the audience through his perseverance, ironically on display throughout his feud with Rollins. As for Roman Reigns, he has the benefit of being viewed as a God-like figure by WWE fans, with their emotional attachment growing after Reigns announced he was battling cancer in 2018. Rollins has been at or near the top of the WWE card for just as long as his former Shield partner, but Reigns has tended to be booked as the stronger of the two.

Bully described Rollins as a "nine but not a 10," stating that he's missing some unknown factor that would forever endear him to the wrestling audience. As a result, the WWE Hall of Famer feels that Rollins is just a step below some of his current peers at the top of the company's card.

The Punk and Austin comparison isn't a brand new idea, and many fans have clamored for a match between the two for well over a decade. It seemed like an impossibility for a long time, but with Punk back in WWE and Austin reportedly open to wrestling another match, it's no longer such a far-fetched idea.

