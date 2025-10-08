Former WWE Star Karrion Kross Reveals Radical Creative Shift He Wanted With AJ Styles

Before Karrion Kross and Scarlett were released from WWE this past summer, both characters spent the better part of a year trying to convince some of the purest babyfaces on the roster to turn to the dark side. They were successful when it came to The New Day, who have spent all of 2025 as a heel tag team, but failed to persuade Sami Zayn, who defeated Kross in the latter's final match with the company. That said, Kross arguably put the most time in trying to get AJ Styles to answer to his demons, but their story together lacked creative direction and never seemed to go anywhere, leading the former WWE star to reveal his original vision for his feud with "The Phenomenal One" during an interview on "Insight."

"We were hoping it was going to lead to him turning me babyface because there was no way he was going to be turning heel. AJ was supposed to be the incorruptible one. He's the one who learned from his mistakes and something that the three of us wanted to do, we were hoping we were going to get the green light was for AJ to pull Kross aside and be like, 'Listen, you guys have tried everything your way for two and a half years. Has it landed you where you want to be? Please.' Hand on the shoulder. 'Try it my way respectfully. You have something. Do you hear them? Listen to them.'"

Scarlett also touched on the storyline by revealing that the idea was for Styles to be the angel on the Kross' shoulder, which they thought would've been a great ending to the former NXT Champion's heel run, but unfortunately WWE didn't seem to prioritize their story on television.

