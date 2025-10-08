NXT Star Blake Monroe Reveals Why She Jumped From AEW To WWE

After taking part in one of AEW's most "timeless" storylines, Blake Monroe (formerly known as Mariah May) jumped to WWE earlier this year when her contract expired. Speaking to the hosts of "Busted Open Radio," Monroe elaborated on her decision to leave.

"I had a fantastic experience and I did things I'm so proud of and cherish," Monroe said. "I did everything I needed to do. I feel like I told a great story. I feel like I made people feel something, and it's time to close that chapter."

Monroe also stated that she was excited to try something new, including a different name. There are many women Monroe hopes to share the ring with in WWE, and she values how much emphasis the promotion places on women's wrestling. Along with acknowledging that she was offered a great deal, Monroe declared that she wanted to challenge herself.

Bully Ray then asked the performer if she would've kept the name Mariah May if it had been up to her. She listed several reasons why she was eager to make the change, including the fact that her real name is Mariah and she wished she never used it as a pro wrestler. Monroe also believes her AEW character had a perfect exit, and it's fitting that the name ended along with the character.

Since debuting on WWE TV in June, May has spent most of her time feuding with Jordynne Grace. They seemed to wrap up their rivalry at WWE NXT No Mercy last month, with Grace picking up the win. However, as of last night's WWE NXT Showdown, Monroe has set her sights on Sol Ruca and the Women's North American Championship.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.