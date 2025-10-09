Jeff Jarrett Wanted WWE Legend To Join TNA Wrestling

In the 2000s, TNA emerged as a challenger to the behemoth that is WWE, and Jeff Jarrett attempted to bring in WWE legend Bret Hart to help take the fight to Vince McMahon's promotion.

In a recent edition of his "My World" podcast, Jarrett admitted that he had tried to convince "The Excellence of Execution" to appear in TNA on several occasions.

"Often [tried to sign him]. And when I say often, you know, it's not like a weekly, but multiple times," said Jarrett.

Jarrett recalled WWE bringing back Hart for a segment with Shawn Michaels in 2010, at a time when he was trying to convince him to switch to TNA. He feels that the move to WWE signaled Hart's intentions to patch things up with WWE. The AEW star also revealed the role he wanted Hart to play in TNA as someone who could help elevate the promotion's top stars, like AJ Styles.

"[I thought he would join TNA] Not just because we were buddies or both sons of promoters, but because we had a good working relationship, and kind of what he's done. [He said to Hart] 'Look, Bret, nobody expects you to wrestle. How can we get you involved?' So those conversations kept ebbing and flowing because I knew there would be an ambassador role in there. And when you think about, I'll say this, the Total Nonstop Action Wrestling, the real in-ring product, Bret could really endorse or knight or give the rub to multiple folks. Namely, in my mind, AJ Styles. Like [I thought], how can I get Bret to get involved with the product, really first understand who AJ is, and then give him the rub?" Jarrett recollected.