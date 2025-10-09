Eric Bischoff Weighs In On AEW Bringing In Former WWE Star Andrade

Last week, Andrade El Idolo made his return to AEW after having just been released from WWE this past September, and though many are hopeful that the Mexican star will be better positioned in the promotion this time around, WWE Hall Of Famer Eric Bischoff is not buying into the hype. Upon his return, Andrade looks to be inserted into a high profile feud with Kenny Omega, but Bischoff believes that it doesn't matter how the former NXT Champion is used going forward, stating on "83 Weeks" that he will quickly become an irrelevant piece to the company's roster.

"I can't make any sense of it. Part of it is because I just don't know enough about Andrade or anything else that's going on in AEW's universe to project what could be going on there. It seems like an odd decision to me, an odd choice. Now, for Andrade, I mean, where else is he gonna go? So, he had one option left other than going straight indie. I'm sure he's making a lot of money, which is a smart move on his part. I'd do the same if I was him. But does anybody think anything unique is going to happen with him there? Is it going to matter six weeks from now? Probably not ... It'll be whatever happened to him? He'll be in the witness protection program."

Although it seems like Bischoff is already expecting Andrade to fail, the 35-year-old has struggled to maintain relevancy during his most previous runs in WWE and AEW, with both promotions keeping him stuck in the mid-card, eventually leading him to voice his concerns over his creative direction.

