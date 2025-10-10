Booker T Hopes This Former WWE Star Gets Another Shot Due To 'Raw Deal' First Time

Through the partnership between TNA and "WWE NXT," a number of former WWE stars have recently returned to the company for matches and appearances. This includes former Intercontinental Champion Matt Cardona, who departed from WWE in 2020 following a 14-year run. Looking ahead, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T hopes to see Cardona (formerly known as Zack Ryder) back in WWE in a more permanent capacity.

"I've been so invested in the TNA-NXT crossover that they've been doing," Booker said on "The Hall of Fame" podcast. "It's been so good for both sides to see so many different guys get to come up. Seeing Matt Cardona back in the building. I don't know, he, Matt Cardona, might have got a raw deal his first time around. I'd love to see Matt Cardona get another shot in WWE and doing his thing. Then seeing guys like Moose, a guy who I had talked about for quite some time. I was just like, man, I wish this guy could get a shot. I'm hoping we can figure out how we can get him in there somehow."

Since leaving WWE, Cardona has worked on and off for TNA, with his current run beginning earlier this year and including shots at the TNA X-Division and International Championships. Despite this, reports indicate that Cardona is not officially signed to TNA, meaning he is technically a free agent.

Next Tuesday, Cardona will return to the "NXT" ring when he takes on Josh Briggs in singles competition. This comes after the veteran cost Briggs a match against Myles Borne on the September 30 episode of "NXT."

