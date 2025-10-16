WWE HOFer Calls Sabu 'First Breakout Independent Guy'

Few individuals can be credited for changing the pro wrestling industry as much as Sabu, the former ECW star who introduced fans to a fast-paced, high-flying style that would eventually become the norm. On a recent episode of "My World," wrestler Jeff Jarrett spent some time breaking down his Wrestling Observer Newsletter Hall of Fame ballot for 2025, and Jarrett made the case that Sabu will certainly be included, if not this year then soon.

"He really had a brand in and of itself that translated to all the promotions that he worked in," Jarrett said. "Is he the first breakout independent wrestling star? ... If he's not the first, he's right up there."

Along with Sabu ushering in a new style of offense in the ring, Jarrett believes the ECW standout changed the industry by staying true to himself in every promotion he traveled through. In doing so, he cleared a path for future stars like Samoa Joe and CM Punk, who built up reputations that they'd later take with them to WWE and elsewhere.

"Hell yeah, he's a hall of famer," Jarrett continued. "How do you argue about Sabu translated into multiple promotions. ... Did he draw main event money? But was he main or semi-main his whole career? Yes."

Sabu died on May 11, 2025, weeks after wrestling his retirement match. While his impact on pro wrestling was immeasurable, Sabu has yet to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, though he did receive the honor of being added to the Independent Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2024.