WWE's Rhea Ripley 'Disgusted' By Manipulations Of Kabuki Warriors

The familial fractures between Asuka, Kairi Sane, and IYO SKY have deepened in recent weeks as the former has physically and mentally attacked SKY. Meanwhile, Sane has appeared to be conflicted during the chaos, though she's still taken verbal instructions from Asuka. On the WWE Crown Jewel kick-off show, Rhea Ripley stood up for SKY, whom she'll be teaming with against Sane and Asuka, also known as the Kabuki Warriors, at the October 11 premium live event.

"It made me feel disgusted to be completely honest," Ripley said when recalling the two-on-one beatdown SKY received at the hands of Asuka and Sane on "WWE Raw" this week. "Aren't these the ones that call IYO their family member? That doesn't seem like the way you treat a family member. Manipulator, there we go.

"Asuka likes to call IYO a puppet," she continued. "She likes to call me a snake. But the funny thing is, isn't she the one that draws a venomous animal on her face? Isn't she the one that spits poison? To me, Asuka, she's a manipulator, she's a snake. She's a bad family member. That is someone I don't want my friends around. I don't want to tell IYO what to do or who to hang out with, but I look out for the people who are close to me, and that's why I'm here by IYO's side, sticking up for her and defending her against her so-called 'family.'"

After suffering her initial attack, an emotional SKY admitted that she still considered Sane and Asuka to be her family. In response, Asuka said she'd be willing to forgive SKY for friending Ripley if she apologized. This promise proved to be empty, however, as Asuka blinded SKY with mist just moments later.

