Spoiler: Injured Bloodline Member Returns At WWE SmackDown In Perth

Ahead of Crown Jewel in Perth, Australia this Saturday, "WWE SmackDown" was also held from the "Land Down Under" this morning, with Friday's episode being made available to watch internationally on Netflix due to the time change. Therefore, spoilers have already begun circulating online, one of which saw two returns during Sami Zayn's weekly open challenge for the United States Championship.

Firstly, Zayn's challenge was answered by Shinsuke Nakamura, who hadn't been seen on WWE television since June and returned walking out to his old entrance theme. However, nor Zayn or Nakamura would emerge victorious, with the match being interrupted by Solo Sikoa's MFTs, as Tonga Loa, JC Mateo, Talla Tonga and a returning Tama Tonga circled the ring and attacked both competitors while sporting new face paint.

"The MFTs have arrived and are taking out Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura!"

Tama Tonga had been out of action since this past April after suffering an undisclosed injury and was written off television during the April 18 edition of "SmackDown." Following the ambush from the MFTs, it seems like Sikoa will be looking for his United States Championship rematch, as he initially lost the title to Zayn this past August.

Before Sikoa held the championship, Nakamura came into this year with the title around his waist as a heel, but would lose the gold to LA Knight this past March after a 97-day reign. Along with the return of his iconic theme song, it seems like Nakamura will also be presented as a babyface for the time being and could possibly find himself fighting alongside Zayn to get revenge on the MFTs.