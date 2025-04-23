WWE's Tama Tonga Sidelined With Injury

Solo Sikoa's Bloodline looked to be on the up-and-up after member Jacob Fatu won the United States Championship from LA Knight on WrestleMania 41 Saturday. However, the faction looks to have taken an out-of-ring blow to its ranks, as reports regarding Tama Tonga's medical leave of absence have recently surfaced.

BodySlam.net and PWN's Cody Whoades broke the injury news Tuesday, statingthat Tonga was set to take some time off to recover from a currently-undisclosed injury. Reports indicate that Tonga's injury could require surgery, but given the relative obscurity of his condition, it is impossible to establish a return timeline for the Bloodline member.

Tama Tonga is set to miss some time due to injury that appears could require surgery. Wishing him a yeyeyeyeye speedy recovery — CodyWhoadesPWN (@CodyWhoadesPWN) April 22, 2025

As of writing, neither WWE nor Tonga have commented on the situation. Tonga has been absent from WWE programming since the April 18 episode of "WWE SmackDown," where the show opened with an enraged Knight blindsiding The Bloodline in a violent backstage brawl. Reportedly, Knight's sneak attack was a way to write Tonga off of television for the foreseeable future, rather than the cause for Tonga's injury itself. Tonga was absent from Fatu's match on WrestleMania Saturday, and "The Samoan Werewolf" was escorted to the ring by faction leader Sikoa instead.

Over the past year, the former NJPW star made waves with his work in Sikoa's Bloodline, which culminated in WWE Tag Team Championship reigns with both Fatu and brother Tonga Loa. Tonga's last match was on the April 11 episode of "SmackDown," where he teamed with Sikoa to take on Knight and Randy Orton in tag team action. Loa has also been absent from WWE programming with an injury of his own. With the Bloodline's roster now halved, it is unclear whether Sikoa and Fatu will attempt to hold the fort on the blue brand, or if they will seek new members in Loa and Tonga's absence.