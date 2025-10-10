WWE Stars 'Outspoken' About Theme Songs

Over the past five years, it's no secret that WWE fans have not been pleased with the musical group Def Rebel, who is responsible for the creation of many theme songs that wrestlers in the company use today. Although the WWE Universe has taken a liking to some Def Rebel themes for stars like Jey Uso, Seth Rollins, and Tiffany Stratton, they have largely faced criticism for producing generic entrance music without any added lyrics and no creative hook to identify talent with. Despite WWE also removing entrance music that was already beloved by fans, a new report suggest that the promotion is accepting requests from those on the roster who want their original themes back.

According to WrestleVotes, multiple top stars have asked to revert to their old theme songs, with some talent already being granted their wish on Friday's edition of "WWE SmackDown," which aired internationally on Netflix from Perth, Australia earlier today.

"As seen & heard on tonight's SmackDown, a few superstars reverted back to their original entrance themes. Source indicate several superstars have been requesting music changes for some time now, including outspoken names such as Sheamus & Drew McIntyre. Time will tell if all those requests are eventually granted."

Earlier this summer, several reports suggested that WWE was finally addressing the criticism directed at Def Rebel and have been working towards owning all the entrance music that is used on its programming. This year, fans have also been heard chanting "Fire Def Rebel" during WWE's weekly broadcast, which eventually led stars like Bron Breakker and Jordynne Grace to have their theme music quietly altered. Additionally, WWE has expressed interest in working with more mainstream artists to create entrance music, but it seems like they are focused on bringing back themes requested by the roster before making any other changes.