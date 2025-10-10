Former WWE Star Carmella Announces Birth Of Second Child

Leah Van Dale, previously known as Carmella in WWE, announced today on Instagram that she has given birth to her second son alongside husband Corey Graves (real name Matthew Polinsky). She revealed the news by sharing a photo of herself, Polinsky, and their newborn together in a hospital room.

Just days ago, Van Dale posted a video on the social media site revealing that she was past due and asking other moms who have been in similar situations to offer their stories of support. Thankfully, the baby was born in good health sometime between then and now.

The new addition to the family joins the couple's first child, born in 2023, as well as Polinsky's three children from his previous marriage. A number of current and former WWE stars offered their congratulations in the comments section, including Natalya, Charlotte Flair, Big E, and Brie Bella.

In the past, Van Dale has been open about various health struggles both before and after giving birth to her first child. That includes suffering a birth injury known as foot drop which left her unable to wrestle, resulting in WWE deciding not to renew Carmella's contract when it expired earlier this year.

The wrestler stated that the company paused her contract for a seven-week maternity leave, but started counting months again after that without her knowledge. In February, company officials contacted Van Dale and let her know that her contract would be expiring in about two weeks. Though it hit her hard at first, Van Dale later felt as though her departure was a blessing, as it would allow her to spend more time with her growing family. Polinsky still works for the company as a commentator, though he was recently written off TV for his paternity leave.