Former WWE Star Carmella Explain 'Unfortunate' Details Of Her Departure

Former WWE star Carmella (real name Leah Van Dale) left the promotion earlier this year when her contract expired after more than a decade with the company. Appearing on "The Tamron Hall Show," Van Dale revealed that there was some confusion on her end about how her contract was handled by WWE in the wake of her giving birth.

"Basically, I got seven weeks off after I had my son, and then they reinstated my contract," Van Dale said. "I was unaware that my contract was reinstated after that, but that's just how they chose to do it for me."

Van Dale credited the company for continuing to pay her while she was pregnant and unable to work, and she was under the impression that she was on good terms with WWE. Then, during her pregnancy, she experienced some complications that resulted in her receiving a birth injury — nerve damage that is commonly known as foot drop. For weeks after giving birth, Van Dale had trouble walking, as she'd lost complete control over one of her feet.

The process of potentially getting back in the ring was arduous. Van Dale had to visit various doctors and was initially told she'd be able to wrestle again after several months of rest, but the injury did not recover on its own. All the while, she kept WWE informed and believed she'd eventually make her return. However, she received a surprise phone call in February.

"They said my contract was up in about 13 days and they would not be renewing it," Van Dale continued. "They didn't give me a reason. Obviously, I'm assuming that it's because I am not cleared."