WWE Star Roman Reigns Undecided On Bloodline Reunion

For a number of years, The Bloodline ruled WWE with Roman Reigns at the forefront and the likes of Sami Zayn, Jimmy and Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman as his supporting cast. Recently, Reigns and The Usos seem to have reunited after the former helped the latter defeat The Vision's Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed on "WWE Raw." According to Reigns, however, that action doesn't necessarily mean that the three of them are living their days of glory once again.

"I don't know about all that," Reigns told "The Pat McAfee Show," "and I don't know about handing down the mantle [to Jey Uso]. I don't know if anybody can actually handle that responsibility, that obligation. But Jey, I saw this from the beginning, just like Sami. I seen this beautiful opportunity within Jey a long time ago. We're just now seeing that pot of gold at the end of the rainbow with him, but there's so much more left to do with him.

"There's so many more accolades and more opportunities for him to capitalize on," he continued. "That's what I'm saying is he got there. That's one of the hard parts, but the hardest part is staying there. The hardest part is staying relevant and staying at the tip of the mountain to be able to breathe at that altitude and to do it like I did for 1,316 days."

Despite receiving Reigns' help, Jimmy Uso continues to insist that his brother Jey is acting like a previous version of "The OTC," and not exactly for the better. From Reigns' point of view, Jey should be following in his footsteps and listening to him, especially if the "Main Event" star wishes to regain a world title. As for Jimmy Uso, Reigns advises him to be quiet and also listen to him as he already has the "proof of concept."

