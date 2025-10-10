Hiroshi Tanahashi Reflects On 26 Years In Wrestling Ahead Of NJPW Retirement

New Japan Pro-Wrestling mainstay Hiroshi Tanahashi is preparing to retire at the beginning of next year, wrapping up a 26-year career in the industry. Reflecting on his pro wrestling anniversary, Tanahashi posted a photo to X showing his NJPW debut.

Tanahashi's debut match took place at Tokyo's Korakuen Hall on October 10, 1999. The future executive lost to Shinya Makabe on a card that also featured a young Katsuyori Shibata, just a few months into his own career.

Tanahashi will wrestle his final match at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 20 on January 4, 2026. His opponent has not yet been revealed, though Tanahashi recently teased that he wants to share the ring with someone who would bring his career full-circle. Tickets for the event are moving fast by current NJPW standards, and the show will also feature the debut of Olympic Gold Medal winner Aaron Wolf.

In addition to his in-ring career, Tanahashi currently serves as the President and CEO of NJPW, and he'll presumably continue in that role following his wrestling retirement. Tanahashi has been with NJPW throughout his entire career, while also making appearances in promotions like AEW, ROH, CMLL, and RevPro. He is an eight-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion, along with holding a long list of additional titles in NJPW.

Since announcing his impending retirement just under one year ago, Tanahashi has wrestled more than 140 matches. He's set to wrestle again at NJPW King Of Pro-Wrestling next week, with El Phantasmo defending the NJPW World Television Championship against the 48-year-old. If Tanahashi wins, it will be his second time holding the title following a 50-day reign last year that was ended by Matt Riddle.