WWE Crown Jewel Sees Samoan Strife As Roman Reigns Relationship With Usos Fractured

Things are going from bad to worse for Roman Reigns, as "The Original Tribal Chief" found himself at odds with his family, Jimmy and Jey Uso, following a historic loss against "Big" Bronson Reed at Crown Jewel. Moments after the victorious Reed and The Vision walked up the entrance ramp, Reigns had some choice words for his cousins, and The Bloodline walked out of Perth just a bit weaker than they were walking in.

Fresh off of a Tsunami from Reed, Reigns struggled to sit up as he addressed his cousins. He scolded them for interfering in his Street Fight, which saw Jey mistakenly Spear his cousin to ultimately give Reed the win. While Jimmy listened to Reigns, Jey sat near the ropes, glaring into the distance with unwrapped wrists and gnashing teeth. "You f***ed up" chants reverberated throughout the stadium as the three men fell out.

"The whole world thinks I can't do sh** on my own," Reigns said, exasperated.

Jimmy reminded Reigns that they interfered on his sake. Reigns said that he understood, but ultimately condemned the action, and the company of his cousins, as he rolled out the ring. As Reigns walked back up the entrance ramp, Jey colorfully expressed his frustrations.

"He only do him!" Jey shouted at Jimmy. "No matter what, he always gonna be him!"

Jey took his leave from the ring shortly after, leaving Jimmy alone to clean up the pieces of their fracturing family.

The fallout comes after a tenuous few weeks on "WWE Raw," where Jey has been adopting a more aggressive in-ring persona against the likes of LA Knight and CM Punk. Reigns appeared on the most recent episode of "Raw" to admonish Jey and to warn The Usos against interfering in Saturday's bout, but it seems that Reigns' warnings have been ignored.